Foster carers are needed to look after 25 children awaiting homes in Southwark.

The kids include Adam*, thirteen, who loves cycling, Lego and taking his Segway to the park.

Southwark Council’s call for carers comes during Foster Care Fortnight (May 13 to 26) and amid a 6,500 shortage of foster families nationally.

The council has successfully reduced its kids in care – falling from 457 in 2022 to 402 now.

But the Labour council is still actively looking for families for 6 per cent of children in care.

Adam’s social worker is keen to find a home for the special lad: “He has lived in a children’s home for three years and we are looking for a family who are positive, nurturing, playful and consistent. Adam thrives off routine and structure. He would also love a pet – particularly a cat or a dog!”

In Southwark, foster carer numbers are falling as a high number are retiring each year.

Meanwhile, recruiting new carers is difficult, with the council identifying several factors.

Unaffordable housing means children are living at home well into adulthood, meaning fewer families have spare rooms.

The council also said some families had moved out since the pandemic.

Two care leavers, Louie and Rukiya, have recited a poem dedicated to their foster carers in an online video.

They thank their families for ‘taking a chance’ on them, something they will ‘never forget’.

In the UK, there are 100,437 children in care, the highest figure on record.

Cllr Jasmine Ali, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Education & Refugees, said: “In Southwark, we are committed to making sure no child misses out on being part of a loving family.

“Our foster carers tell us there is nothing more rewarding than helping give a child a loving home and a happy childhood. We would love to hear from you if you feel like fostering could be the right fit for you.”

If you think you could offer a loving home to Adam or one of the children waiting for a foster family in Southwark, visit www.southwark.gov.uk/fostering