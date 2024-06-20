Thousands of children in Southwark will benefit from free food and holiday clubs throughout the summer holidays, to ease strain on parents.

The council-run scheme is offered to children, aged 4 to 16, who live in Southwark and receive benefits-related free school meals.

It is in its fourth year and is funded with £1m of the government’s holiday food and activities programme.

Hot and cold meals will be provided, free, for those attending the activities, which range in length from two to four hours a day.

This year, children and young people can look forward to enjoying social, active, creative activities such as mural painting, graffiti art, cooking, jewellery design, boxing, yoga, football and other sports; providing exercise, stimulation, better wellbeing, learning through play and challenging activities that teenagers will love.

Meanwhile, parents are able to work, attend appointments, or have a break from finding entertaining things for them to do. As well as this, children will have all food provided, for free.

Activities will be offered by 34 providers, running 59 programmes, meaning there are 39,780 funded places over the entire summer period (an average of 2,100 per day).

All are fully safeguarded providers, so parents can be assured of a high-quality experience for their children. There are also activities which specifically cater for children with SEND.

Find out how to register for the Southwark summer holiday childcare and food programme here.