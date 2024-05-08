A handbag-swinging woman left multiple people with facial injuries at Southwark underground station by Blackfriars Bridge.

British Transport Police said the assault took place on Tuesday, April 2, and have released a CCTV image, pictured, of a woman they want to identify.

Detectives say a woman entered the station between 9.45am and 10am and started swinging her handbag around.

Multiple women sustained facial injuries, police said.

A British Transport Police spokesperson: “British Transport Police are today issuing an image following an assault at Southwark underground station.

“Between 9.45am and 10am on Tuesday 2 April, a woman has entered the station and caused facial injuries to multiple women by swinging her handbag around.

“Officers believe the woman in the image may have information that could help their investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2400042028. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.