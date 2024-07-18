Southwark has been named the fifth best borough in London for having ‘healthy streets’.

Boroughs were judged based on factors including the proportion of road with low traffic neighbourhoods, 20mph speed limits and controlled parking zones (CPZs).

The accolade was awarded by the Healthy Streets coalition, a group made up of numerous campaigning organisations, including the London Cycling Campaign and the walking and cycling charity Sustains.

While Southwark Council explicitly backs measures like CPZs, LTNs and 20mph speed limits to combat climate change, pollution and convestion, vocal local campaigners have often fought against them.

Vociferous opposition to Southwark’s plans to implement a borough-wide CPZ forced the council to drop the plans last November.

The Dulwich Village LTN, introduced during the first coronavirus lockdown, has also been a constant source of controversy.

However, a report drawn up by the Healthy Streets group praised Southwark Council for its work.

It found that the proportion of trips made by sustainable methods – walking, cycling and public transport – had increased from 76 per cent in 2019 to 82 per cent in 2024.

Car ownership has fallen from 44 per 100 households to 38 over the same period, the report found.

CPZ coverage also increased over the same period – from 53 per cent to 67 per cent.

Overall, Islington was ranked the highest, followed by the City of London, Hackney, Camden and then Southwark.

Bromley, Hillingdon Bexley, Havering and Barnet councils were ranked as the five worst boroughs in London for healthy streets.

On X, James McAsh, Southwark Council’s Cabinet Member for Clean Air, Streets and Waste, wrote: “Proud of Southwark Council – just named the 5th best borough in London for Healthy Streets

“Only possible thanks to amazing hard working officers, diligent ward councillors, constructive challenge from community campaigners.”