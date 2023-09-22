Thirty-nine businesses in ‘harassment hotspots’ across Southwark and Lambeth are now ‘safe havens’ for women and staff will help them get home at night.

Lambeth and Southwark councils’ safe haven network is a joint effort to tackle violence against women and girls after crime data showed they were more likely to be harassed along borough boundaries.

Staff at the 39 licensed premises which have signed up so far will undergo special training with the Safer Business Network, a crime reduction agency.

A sign in their window tells women where they can access safety and support when in need at night-time from trained staff.

Women who feel unsafe or have been harassed can get assistance at safe haven businesses, including staff helping organise safe transport home or calling family, friends or the police.

Research (Women’s Safety Survey and Lambeth’s Residents’ Survey) done by both boroughs shows that the majority of female residents do not feel safe on the street at night.

The new safe havens network is part of Lambeth and Southwark’s partnership work to tackle violence against women and girls in all forms.

It will initially focus on areas along the borough boundaries including London’s South Bank, Loughborough Junction, Denmark Hill and Camberwell, which were chosen after analysing crime data.

The scheme was designed specifically around women’s and girl’s safety, but safe havens are open to support anyone who is feeling vulnerable or needs help.

No.1 London Bridge in Southwark and Oasis Hub Waterloo in Lambeth are two businesses that signed up.

Ellie Wormald, who works for the Oasis Hub in Waterloo, said: “The Oasis Centre’s mission is to provide a safe and accessible place for our local community to gather.

“Becoming a Safe Haven is a natural extension of this, and compliments the holistic support provided by Oasis – we’re really pleased to start this partnership.”

Cllr Dora Dixon-Fyle MBE, Southwark Cabinet Member for Community Safety, said: “Women and girls feeling unsafe at night in London is nothing new. But historically, authorities have responded as if perpetrators and bad behaviour are bound by borders.

“We cannot tackle street harassment in isolation. Our joint approach with Lambeth means women are within easy distance of a safe haven across our border in known hotspots.”