Londoners head to the polls today (May 2) to vote for the Mayor who will serve for the next four years.

Our reporter went to Bermondsey, Peckham and Dulwich to ask the public what issues mattered to them and who they intended to vote for.

Crime, transport, traffic, the environment, and taxation all came up time and time again.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRjKfIP7FJI

Read our guide to the London Elections 2024 here: https://southwarknews.co.uk/news/politics/london-elections-2024-how-do-they-work/