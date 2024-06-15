Southwark Council says the ‘majority’ of its 1,600 empty council homes are due for demolition and are being replaced, but was unable to give an exact figure.

An FOI, conducted by housing activist Kwajo Tweneboa, revealed Southwark has the 2nd highest number of empty council homes in the UK.

We asked the council why there were so many given that currently, 17,700 people are waiting for housing.

A council spokesperson, said: “The majority of council homes listed as ‘long term empty’ in Southwark are in fact on our large-scale estate renewal sites where old, poorly built, housing at the end of its life is being replaced by modern council homes for our residents.”

It admitted there was ‘more work to be done’ but was unable to confirm exactly how many were due for demolition and how many were simply void (i.e. without a tenant).

These large-scale estate renewal sites include the Aylesbury Estate in Walworth, earmarked for redevelopment. If what the council is saying is true, that means most of the properties are sitting on empty council estates.

Southwark Council is reluctant to invest money in repairing flats on estates where demolition is imminent. Even so, there are still many council homes lying empty. This is all whilst residents on the housing register have told us there are ‘no homes to bid on’ for as long as 2 months in some cases.

We asked the council what they were doing to ensure void homes were brought back into use. The spokesperson said: “We are using every tool we have to tackle the housing crisis. That’s why we are building thousands more homes across Southwark, with the highest number of new council homes started on site last year in the country, and why we agreed our Empty Homes Strategy to get privately owned empty homes back into use for families too.”

Although they ranked 2nd in the UK for the most, the council claimed the number of empty homes in Southwark was actually ‘down by a third’ over the last four years.