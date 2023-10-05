Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with two assaults.

Officers believe Skender Bucpapaj, 50, who is believed to be travelling on public transport around Southwark, Croydon and Bromley, could have information that would help their investigation.

Detectives are investigating two assaults. One was on Friday, September 22, and left a woman with serious injuries.

The other was committed against a man on Monday, October 2. He was not seriously injured.

Police have not yet released the location of the assaults.

Officers say Bucpapaj could be sleeping outside.

Detective Inspector Sharad Verma, leading the investigation, said: “We need to speak to Bucpapaj urgently and would ask anyone who recognises him or knows where he is to contact us immediately.

“These attacks were particularly violent and have left the victims with serious injuries. We are doing all we can to find the person responsible and to ensure no further harm is caused.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC with CAD 5001/04OCT23. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.