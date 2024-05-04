Labour’s Sadiq Khan has clinched a historic third term as Mayor with victory over Conservative rival Susan Hall.

He won nine out of fourteen constituencies including Lambeth & Southwark, seeing two gains from the Tories.

The results mean London is set to remain firmly in Labour’s hands with Mr Khan winning 1,088,225 votes to Hall’s 811,518.

Counting is ongoing for Greater London Assembly (GLA) constituency members and London-wide members – with Labour’s Marina Ahmad the favourite in Lambeth & Southwark.

The London-wide voter turnout this year was 40.5 per cent – down 1.5 per cent on 2021, according to election organisers.

Sources said to be ‘Westminster insiders’ were briefing the press about the possibility of an unexpected Tory win yesterday (Friday, May 3).

Early figures had shown turnout down in traditionally Labour areas and up in some Tory-dominated boroughs.

Any Labour fears were quickly dispelled today when the party effectively proclaimed victory at around 2pm – even with half the constituencies still to declare.

Len Duvall, the GLA’s Labour group leader, had said: “I think the trends are there. I think this looks like Sadiq has crossed the line and has got a third term.”

Mr Khan won constituencies including Lambeth & Southwark, Barnet & Camden, City of London & East, Merton & Wandsworth, Greenwich & Lewisham, Enfield & Haringey and North East – all of which voted Labour in 2021.

He gained West Central from the Conservatives, with a 5.2 per cent swing to Labour from the Conservatives, and South West from the Tories with a 2.7 per cent swing.

Ms Hall held the outer London boroughs of Havering & Redbridge, Croydon & Sutton, Bexley & Bromley, Ealing & Hillingdon and Brent & Harrow.

The Liberal Democrats edged the Green Party to third, while Reform UK’s candidate Howard Cox finished fifth with 3.2 per cent of the overall vote.

The initial results appear to show that areas of London that have trended away from the Conservatives in the last two decades have continued moving towards Labour.

Mr Khan and Ms Hall repeatedly clashed throughout the campaign, fighting amid concerns about transport issues, knife crime, and Gaza protests.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “Sadiq Khan was absolutely the right candidate.

“He has got two terms of delivery behind him and I am confident that he has got another term of delivery in front of him.”