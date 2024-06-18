Southwark Council will launch a new programme aiming to help schools get healthy food from local businesses for better value.

The school food market is complex and fragmented, with different schools having different contracts, the council said.

The Labour-run authority says its new school food procurement framework will simplify schools’ access to suppliers, uphold meal standards and raise wages in school kitchens.

Schools can choose whether to sign up for the £4 million programme, which will begin in December for a four-year term.

The framework will encourage schools to use local suppliers and enter into grouped contract agreements for greater economies of scale.

Participating schools will also pay catering staff the London Living Wage of £13.15 per hour, which aims to raise morale.

The framework will be available to all schools and academies in Southwark.

A council spokesperson said: “We were one of the first councils to commit to free, healthy school meals for all primary children. Since then, our children are better nourished and achieving better results. Now we raising the bar again by unlocking the power of procurement to further improve the food given to pupils throughout the day, working closely with schools and partners.

“Our new framework will make it far easier for schools to ensure they are consistently serving food that is nutritious, sustainably sourced, and good value for money. The framework will cut down the burden and cost for schools, while opening up new jobs and new access for local businesses within our school food market.”

The council is working with the Department for Education to deliver the procurement framework. This project is one of the goals under the council’s wider school meals transformation programme which launched in December 2021.