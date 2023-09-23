A park and nature reserve on a Peckham estate has been transformed from a “dog toilet” into a “green oasis” thanks to Southwark Council’s ‘Cleaner, Greener, Safer Fund’.

The Cossall Park and Kirkwood Nature Reserve has received £110,000 through the scheme since 2012 and now more community projects are being invited to apply.

Southwark residents have until October 15 to apply for grants – worth between £100 and £50,000 – which can be used to fund a range of community projects.

Kirkwood Nature Reserve volunteer Alan Glen said: “In 2012, it was a little bit dilapidated and dog walkers were using it as a dog toilet and there was a lot of litter. But we decided it could be a bit of a gem.”

With his wife Jackie Glen and other volunteers, Alan has applied for CGS funding every year since and has changed the park and wooded area on the Cossall Estate beyond recognition.

With the funding, they’ve cleared away brambles and weeds, built grow beds, fixed the pond, improved the entrance and more.

Nowadays, the park and nature reserve are used to host community events like kids’ circus classes and tea parties.

“It’s a beautiful wooded area now, a green oasis,” said Alan.

Over the past two decades, Southwark Council has supported over 4,000 projects and grants including playground renovations, sports facility upgrades, new cycle parking, tree planting, fencing, and lighting improvements.

Councillor Stephanie Cryan, Cabinet Member for Homes, Communities and Finance, said: “I’m pleased to announce the launch of the Cleaner, Greener, Safer fund – a fantastic opportunity for residents to make a tangible impact in their local communities.

“Whether you’re interested in creating a community garden or want to upgrade your local play area, the fund empowers local residents to shape their communities meaningfully.”

To speak to a team member about your funding application please email [email protected] or call 020 7525 4077 and we can help. For more information about the fund, please visit: www.southwark.gov.uk/cleanergreenersafer