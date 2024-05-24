I would like to start by extending my gratitude to everyone who voted in London’s elections earlier this month.

It is a privilege to represent Lambeth and Southwark at the London Assembly for another four years.

I am delighted to congratulate the London Mayor Sadiq Khan on his historic re-election for a third term, and I look forward to working alongside him to give you the representation you deserve.

During his time in office Sadiq has shielded Londoners from the worst of the damage caused by the government during the cost of living crisis. Through policies such as the TfL fares freeze, he has put money back in the pockets of Londoners at a time when we know that people are struggling.

Within his next mayoral term, Londoners will see more of this. I’m particularly excited by the Mayor’s pledge to build 40,000 new council homes in the next decade and 6,000 rent controlled homes. The housing crisis is one of the biggest challenges facing Londoners. Lack of council housing is a big part of this – putting pressure on the temporary accommodation that exists and pushing huge amounts of demand onto the private rented sector.

Nevertheless, none of this change can happen without the Assembly Members ensuring that the needs of all Londoners are being answered by the Mayor – and that London is not ignored by the Government.

As your Assembly Member, I have won changes such as successfully campaigning for the introduction of universal free school meals across London following my report Growing Hungry. This policy was adopted by Mayor Sadiq Khan last year and he has pledged to extend his free school meals programme for a further four years. This will feed 280,000 children a nutritious meal every day, saving £500 per year, per child, making a real impact on the lives of low-income families.

I will continue campaigning to improve the lives of those in Southwark. One of my priorities is for the government to extend the Bakerloo line, something that would unlock 25,000 homes and connect South London to the underground. Transport for London has advocated for this for more than 15 years, but the project needs funding from central government.

It’s an issue that’s been ignored by ministers for too long.??In the meantime the Mayor will make sure South London is better connected by introducing the Bakerloop – an express bus service that will go from Elephant and Castle through Southwark all the way to Lewisham.

As we go into this new Mayoral term, I am hopeful for the future of London, and I will continue to be a voice for Southwark at the London Assembly. Although the Government has continued to sow divisiveness between Londoners, we have stayed steadfast in championing unity. I am proud of this area and I look forward to working alongside all of you to help Southwark reach its full potential.