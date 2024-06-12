This comes as headteachers from sixteen schools across the borough noted the ‘negative impact’ smartphones and social media were having on pupils.

Mike Baxter, Head of The City of London Academy in Bermondsey, proposed the plan which will introduce ‘higher sanctions’ for kids caught with smartphones than if they had a traditional phone.

It is hoped this will phase out their usage for all children younger than Year 10, when they are ‘less prone’ to becoming addicted, to improve mental health, tackle bullying and reduce screen time.

In May, a report from the House of Commons Education Committee revealed a 52 per cent increase in children’s screen time between 2020 and 2022.

Other studies link social media addiction with poorer mental health, especially in young girls who tend to use their phones for longer periods.

Gizlé Landman, Headteacher at all-girls Harris Academy Bermondsey, told us: “The research out there, particularly on girls, is alarming.

“The younger they are the more prone to being addicted they are.”

She said the ban was not to be ‘unkind’ but to support pupils’ wellbeing. “When you get to year ten you have more cognitive resilience and it gives us time to educate kids on the dangers.”

In all sixteen schools taking part, there are already bans on phone usage during school hours. “It is more of an issue outside of school,” she said.

Ms Landman added that although the new policy won’t be enforced until September, parents are already ‘thanking them.’

Asked how they would react to pushback if kids know the policy doesn’t apply to older children: “There are different layers of what you’re allowed to do in school when you’re a senior.

“Our prefects are the older girls, and our sixth form can wear more casual clothes – for example.”