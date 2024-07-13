People can now recycle their old inhalers at south east London pharmacies as part of a first-of-its-kind NHS scheme.

Twenty pharmacies have signed up for a six-month pilot scheme aiming to reduce greenhouse gases emitted when inhalers are poorly disposed.

Donated inhalers will be sent to specialist facilities to recover and repurpose a substantial portion of the harmful gases.

The scheme, organised by the South East London Integrated Care System, NHS England and Greener NHS, is the only nationally-funded inhaler recycling pilot in England.

Laura Stevenson, Pharmacist at King’s College Hospital who was nominated for the HSJ Towards Net Zero Award 2023 and submitted the initial project bid, said: “Medicines make up 25 per cent of the NHS carbon footprint, which is a staggering statistic!

“The climate crisis is a health crisis, and we need to take decisive action to ensure we minimise our environmental impact; returning your inhaler to your local pharmacy or hospital can play a huge part in this.

“We can reach Net Zero by 2050 with these important actions and we need your help to do it, recycle your inhalers and help us create a greener NHS.”

There is a map of participating pharmacies and a full list here:

Harfleur Chemist: 107 Tower Bridge Rd, London SE1 4TW

Ling’s Chemist Barn Twist Ltd: 269 Old Kent Rd, London SE1 5LU

Bonamy Pharmacy: 355 Rotherhithe New Rd, London SE16 3HF

Duncans Pharmacy: 193-195 Greenwich High Rd, London SE10 8JA

P E Logan Pharmacy: 209 Trafalgar Rd, London SE10 9EQ

Woolwich Late Night Pharmacy- Travel/Yellow Fever and Phlebotomy Clinic: Lower, Ground Floor, Equitable House, 10 Woolwich New Rd, Thamesmead West, London SE18 6AB

First Care Pharmacy: Thames Reach, London SE28 0NY

King’s College Hospital: Denmark Hill, London SE5 9RS

Kristal Pharmacy and Travel Clinic: 127-129 Evelina Rd, London SE15 3HB

Woodlands Pharmacy: 4 Edwin Hall Pl, Hither Green Ln, London SE13 6RN

Bellegrove Pharmacy: 225 Bellegrove Rd, Welling DA16 3RQ

Vantage Pharmacy: 108 Conisborough Cres, London SE6 2SP

Roadnight Pharmacy: 88 Station Rd, Sidcup DA15 7DU

Olins Pharmacy: 3 The Oval, Sidcup DA15 9ER

Copes Pharmacy: 570-572 Streatham High Rd, London SW16 3QQ

Sefgrove Chemist Travel Clinic and Yellow Fever Centre: Westow Hill, Norwood, London SE19 1TQ

Paydens Beckenham: 399-401 Croydon Rd, Beckenham BR3 3PR

Princess Royal University Hospital: Farnborough Common, Orpington BR6 8ND

Eldred Drive Pharmacy: 25 Eldred Dr, Orpington BR5 4PE

Cray Hill: 88 Cotmandene Cres, Orpington BR5 2RG











