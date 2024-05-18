The number of Southwark Council employees earning over £100,000 has risen by 76 per cent in a year, according to new data.

Southwark has the third-highest number of employees earning this across all local authorities in the UK.

The Town Hall Rich List 2024, formed from data collected by the Tax Payers’ Alliance, revealed that from 2022-2023, 46 people at Southwark Council earned over £100,000.

The top three jobs paying the most were the Strategic Director of Housing and Modernisation (£199,413); the Strategic Director of Environment and Leisure (£199,320) and the Strategic Director of Finance (£199,320).

It is up from 26 the year prior.

Some of this is expected due to inflation but the council refused to answer why the jump had been so marked.

For comparison, the top two boroughs were Westminster, which saw only a rise of 20 per cent, and Greenwich, which rose by 34 per cent.

See the data here for 2022-2023.

See the data here for 2021-2022.