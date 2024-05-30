Political leaders are usually defined by what happens to them, rather than what they do. Southwark Council Leader Kieron Williams has guided the borough through a four-year period of pandemic, national political turmoil, and war returning to Europe. For him, the consequence of those events – the cost of living crisis – has been the decisive challenge…

“We came out of the pandemic and rolled, what felt like almost overnight, into a cost of living crisis,” Cllr Williams told Southwark News. “I’ve felt a huge weight of responsibility on my shoulders.”

Wiliams was made leader in September 2020, taking over from the outgoing Peter John. His predecessor’s ten years leading the council were arguably among the best in Labour’s recent Southwark history. After wresting control from the Lib Dem-Conservative coalition, the party’s hold on the borough tightened with each passing election.

That trend has continued under Williams’ leadership. The 2022 local elections result – 49 Labour seats out of 63 – was better still. But even with a healthy majority easing the political decision-making process, it hasn’t all been plain sailing. The council has had to put huge housing projects on hold and faced legal challenges over parking and the Aylesbury Estate regeneration. The Liberal Democrat opposition has consistently argued that Labour’s dominance means they neglect local concerns. In a column written last year, Cllr Victor Chamberlain said the council treats complaint residents with “utter disdain”. In March, Williams had to see off a leadership challenge from within his own cabinet.

With a general election looming, the focus inevitably turns to which party is best placed to help Southwark residents going forward. Williams is adamant a Labour government will change the country for the better. This is unsurprising given the emergence of another Labour government 27 years ago, after eighteen years in the hinterlands, was a “watershed moment” for him.

Unsurprisingly, as a Labour leader in a key London borough, Williams has rubbed shoulders with Prime Ministerial-hopeful Keir Starmer on multiple occasions. Asked what his impressions of Starmer have been, he says “he’s absolutely determined to form a government that delivers for our country in a way that the current government does not”.

It’s a non-committal answer; one, you suspect, that Starmer himself would approve of. In many ways, the two Labour leaders share similarities. Both see the Blair administration as a source of inspiration. And whether they are at Council Assembly, or in Parliament, neither are prone to the self-indulgent rhetorical flourishes some politicians love so much. One gets the distinct impression that both prefer to be defined by policy rather than personality.

But at times this has made their political identities difficult to pinpoint. Arguably, this is hardly Williams’ fault. Since becoming leader in 2020, much of his job has involved firefighting crises well beyond his control, a difficult environment in which to leave a political stamp.

Asked whether he sits to the left or right of the Labour Party, he says Labour wants a country that is “fair for everyone”, committed to the “that fundamental goal of having a society that has prosperity for everyone”.

Pressed again, and following a pause, and a smile, he says: “I’d say a little more to the left than the middle.”

In tune with this political outlook, he says his primary focus has always been tackling domestic poverty in the borough caused, as he sees it, by decades of government failings. As someone who grew up in North-East England during the ‘80s, Williams, the son of a teacher and social worker, says he’s seen impoverishment before. “I remember the water coming through the ceiling of my school every time it rained, I remember seeing friends living in absolute poverty as they grew up with the mass redundancies that were taking place.”

Those twin influences of upbringing and circumstance appear to have shaped his philosophy. “For me, the unifying goal is making sure that we’re on the side of those people in the borough who are most at risk… and to give them the extra support they to have a good life.”

He continues: “That always means that we spend most of our money on a smaller group of people, and it’s because they’re the people that need the most help.”

The Labour leader is proud of how his council has dealt with the crisis, with over one in ten residents receiving direct cost of living support. There have been free school meals, advice services and warm spaces. Importantly, over 60,000 eligible residents received a one-off payment of £60 via Southwark’s Cost of Living Fund 2023/24.

“One of the first things the voluntary sector said right at the beginning of the cost-of-living crisis was the most important thing you can do is give money to people that need it most,” he says. “And that cash-first approach is exactly what we did.”

“For me, like many other people, the change of government that happened in 1997 was this huge watershed moment because suddenly there was hope that things could be better and my inspiration to become a Labour politician comes from that,” he said.

But Williams didn’t jump into politics in 1997. Instead, he climbed the ranks of Sheffield and later Lambeth councils’ civil service roles. But then in 2010, while working in public health for Lambeth Council, he witnessed things “going backwards again”. He says: “I saw the taps turn off for funding for things that I’d helped set up; things like Sure Start centres… and at that point, I really wanted to step out of working for the public service and to get into the politics of how to change that.”

Eyes are now firmly fixed on the July 4 election. Southwark Council has criticised the Conservative government for stagnating funding settlements, forcing it to make severe cuts ever since the austerity began under the 2010 Lib Dem-Conservative coalition. But would a fiscally conservative, Starmer-led government – one which has warned it cannot “turn on the taps” for local authorities – deliver the change Southwark needs?

“A starting point is just a government that’s going to work with us,” he says. He suggests the current government has been too busy discussing “rainbow lanyards” and “whether Black History Month is good value for money” rather than the real issues.

In practical terms, he says Starmer’s promise to introduce three-year funding settlements for local authorities, rather than the usual one-year, would make a “huge difference”. He says: “We’ve had fourteen years where we’ve lost two-thirds of our council funding and every year we do not know what our budget will be until sometime just after Christmas.

“Then we’ve got to set a budget for two-and-a-half months after that. It’s no way to run a billion-pound organisation. It doesn’t allow us to do the fundamental long-term planning that every resident in the borough will want us to be doing in the right way.”

Keir Starmer’s purges of the party’s left, and strong polling results, have left his leadership looking secure. But Cllr Williams hasn’t always enjoyed the same stability. In March, he narrowly saw off a leadership challenge from within his own cabinet, beating Cllr James McAsh by just five votes. Rumours swirled that Williams would remove his challenger from the cabinet but Cllr McAsh remains in post. Williams admits it was a “hard decision” to keep him but only, he insists, because choosing a cabinet out of 52 “fantastic” councillors is always difficult.

With his own position secure, Williams can now get on with focusing on Southwark’s goals. The Southwark 2030 plan sets out the council’s long-term priorities; housing, young people, safety, health, jobs and the environment. The most important of those, he says, is housing.

“That focus for me is both on continuing our work delivering and building more council homes than any other borough in the country, making sure we build every other kind of home that is genuinely affordable for local people but, just as importantly, and perhaps even more importantly, is making sure we keep raising standards in our existing council homes.”

Southwark Council aims to build 11,000 new council homes by 2043. There have been impressive strides in that direction. Of 2,234 council homes started nationally in 2021/22, 726 were in Southwark, meaning the borough can claim to have the largest council house building programme in the country.

But simultaneously, the Aylesbury Estate regeneration has slowed down, contributing to concerning empty homes statistics, as has the construction of hundreds of homes on the Bells Gardens and Lindley Estates. But who is to blame for stalling housing programmes? “The government,” he swiftly replies.

He explains how former PM Liz Truss’s mini-budget “crashed the economy” causing interest rates to shoot up – problematic for local authorities that must often borrow money to build homes. He also says confusion around the post-Grenfell Building Safety Regulation had left the council uncertain on what rules newly-designed buildings had to abide by.

At times, the council has been its own worst enemy on housing issues. There’s been a slowness to apologise and investigate major works failings. Even now, as the possibility of fraud investigations looms, Southwark Council has still declined to respond to requests for comments on Arica House – where residents have complained over ‘poor quality’ works that went £1.3 million over budget. But Williams is adamant his administration is best placed to deliver the borough’s housing needs.

“We’ll just keep using every lever we’ve got to keep building homes people can afford,” he says. “I’ll always say that’s got to be about council housing and because that’s because it delivers good-quality homes that are genuinely affordable for the people on the lowest incomes and there is not another way to do that.”

Like many London councils, Southwark has also faced criticism over its green transport policies. Some measures like School Streets – emptying roads outside schools of cars – have been popular, especially among parents. But other policies have been divisive. The council was forced to u-turn on plans to implement a borough-wide controlled parking zone (CPZ) after threats of a legal challenge. Meanwhile, the cycleway along Lower Road, a joint project with Transport for London (TfL) has infuriated Rotherhithe residents who say it has made congestion unbearable and the road unsafe.

“I think, fundamentally, addressing the climate challenge is a really hard balance” he concedes. “There are very few residents I meet who don’t think it’s important we should be focussing on it and I passionately believe that we’ve got to do everything we can as a borough, to bring emissions down.”

He adds: “But it’s not easy work to do. The impacts of any change you put in will often be great for lots of people and have a negative impact on some, and finding those balances is hard. Referring specially to the Lower Road cycleway controversy, he says the council will have a “long hard look at it” and address the issues residents have raised.

With Sadiq Khan having secured a historic third Mayoral term, and Labour tipped to return with a strong majority in the general election, Southwark could finally be in charge of its own destiny. With the potential of working with central government at last in sight for him, Williams is fully focused on hitting his ambitious targets for Southwark – and hoping that the decisions he makes outweigh the events that, inevitably, will continue to come across the in-tray of Southwark’s Council Leader.