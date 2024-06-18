Southwark Council has referred itself to the Regulator of Social Housing after conducting inadequate electrical safety checks on its council homes.

Council Leader Kieron Williams has apologised, admitting the Labour-run council has “work to do”.

The local Liberal Democrat opposition said it was “an admission of failure” and renewed calls for a “further reaching investigation” into the council’s “shambolic major works programme”.

Social landlords have been legally required to carry out a programme of Electrical Installation Condition Reports (EICR) since July 2023.

Southwark Council has failed to conduct the required electrical safety checks meaning it was required to refer itself to the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), the News understands.

A council press officer said the tests had not been done as ‘part of a routine programme required under statutory duties’.

36,000 individual dwellings in the borough require regular electrical safety tests by the council.

Southwark Council is now carrying out an assessment to determine how many tests are outstanding.

They said a second London local authority had referred itself over electrical safety tests. We have enquired with that council.

Lewisham Council referred itself to the RSH over a potential breach of consumer standards in December 2023.

Southwark Council is now writing to all council tenants to explain what happens next.

The local Liberal Democrats claimed that this was a “big win” for its housing campaign where they have pushed the Labour administration to refer itself to the RSH, but added that this referral did not go far enough.

In December, Liberal Democrat councillors invited the regulator to investigate Southwark Council’s major works debacle, much of which was exclusively revealed in Southwark News.

The Liberal Democrats also asked the RSH to investigate the ‘poor condition of housing’ and the number of complaints Southwark had received.

The suggestion was put to a vote in March, but Labour councillors unanimously voted against it.

In May 2023, the Housing Ombudsman ordered Southwark Council to pay £10,000 after finding two instances of ‘severe maladministration’.

Four months later, former Housing Secretary Michael Gove wrote to Southwark Council saying he was “appalled” by its treatment of residents.

Cllr Kieron Williams repeated his apology but shifted some blame back onto the government.



“Yes we need to get things right, and we are working hard to do that, but the government need to play their part too,” he said at the time.

Addressing the self-referral, Cllr Williams said: “We take residents’ safety extremely seriously and are determined to keep raising the quality of our council homes.

“Whilst we have made real progress – improving our repairs service, tackling damp and making our homes safer from fire – we also have work to do. This includes completing these important electrical tests.

“I apologise for this delay. We have started a major programme to do the required tests. In the meantime, we are making this self-referral to, and working with, the Regulator of Social Housing, as the independent organisation responsible for driving improvements in social housing through robust regulation.”

Council tenants who have questions about electrical safety can call a dedicated electrical safety number (020 7525 5999) or email (electrical.testing@southwark.gov.uk) to seek advice, and where necessary, book an appointment. They can also visit a dedicated webpage (southwark.gov.uk/electrical-testing) for further information and answers to frequently asked questions.