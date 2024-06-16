Southwark Council has been accused of ‘over relying’ on agency staff and consultants after it emerged it shelled out almost £25 million on outsourcing last year.

Labour-led Southwark Council splurged £23.1 million on agency workers and a further £1.7m on external consultants in 2023/24, compared to a total of £21.8m in the previous financial year – and increase of £3m.

Rachel Bentley, deputy leader of Southwark’s Liberal Democrat opposition, said the council’s reliance on agency staff was wasteful and needed to stop.

Cllr Bentley, who is standing as the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate in Bermondsey and Old Southwark, said: “It’s a total false economy to outsource labour and strategy to temporary workers and consultants.

“These costs continue to rise, whilst the council could be growing a workforce of dedicated and talented officers here in Southwark. This is about looking at the long term ability of the council to deliver for residents. Labour’s habit of over relying on external agencies and consultants is bad value for money and has to come to an end.”

Southwark Liberal Democrats are calling on the council to roll out a so-called ‘temp to permanent’ programme, whereby staff on temporary contracts are gradually transferred to permanent contracts, in an attempt to reduce outsourcing.

A council spokesperson said: “The overall budget for running Southwark Council exceeds £1bn and its staff are responsible for serving over 315,000 residents, managing 54,000 properties, supporting the most vulnerable in society, and helping young people, families and businesses thrive. To achieve these important duties, the council employs 5,209 workers on a permanent or fixed-term basis, with 865 being agency workers.

“We are seeing through a number of important change programmes to help improve our services while offering better value for money to council taxpayers, and like many large organisations we utilise consultants and agency staff on a temporary basis to achieve this.

“Where insourcing has a positive impact on residents, we will and have brought back into the control of the council key functions and services, for example in the case of our leisure centres in June 2023.”