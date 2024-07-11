Southwark Council has urged the new Labour government to reform right to buy and ‘nationalise’ local authorities’ debt in a sweeping report.

Spearheaded by Southwark, the ‘Securing the Future of Council Housing’ report has been developed by twenty local authorities.

Responding to the report, Jim McMahon, minister for housing, communities and local government, admitted that councils have “had to deal with very significant budget pressures”.

The paper suggests five ‘solutions’ for a reinvigorated council housing system including:

Establish a new and fair and sustainable HRA model

Housing Revenue Accounts (HRAs) are the funds local authorities use to finance housing stock maintenance, repairs and major works projects.

Southwark’s HRA, like others, is depleted. In August 2023, the council took £6.7 million from its reserves to stabilise the account.

The report calls for a £644 million cash injection to strengthen HRAs and a promise not to impose borrowing caps. The paper also urges the government to ‘nationalise’ a share of HRA debts.

Reform unsustainable Right to Buy policies

Right to buy allows council tenants to buy their homes at discount prices. But housing charity Shelter estimates that only four per cent of sold homes have been replaced.

The report has called on government to review discount levels in England, reducing these from their current rate of £75,000 outside of London and £100,000 in London.

Southwark Council also wants to be permanently allowed to keep 100 per cent of the proceeds from sales of council homes.

In March 2023, the Government announced that councils could retain 100 per cent of their receipts from Right to Buy sales – but only for two years.

Remove red tape on the Affordable Homes Programme and other funds

The report calls on the government to remove red tape on funding pots used to finance council house building.

Local authorities want to see the system simplified with different funding pots combined into just two; one for investment in existing homes and one for building new homes.

Announce a Green and Decent Homes Programme

Local authorities want the government to announce a Green and Decent Homes Programme that would bring dilapidated housing stock up to standard.

The report notes that in the 1990s, central government provided an estimated £37 billion of government funding over ten years through the Decent Homes Programme.

The estimated cost of fire remediation work alone across the country’s housing stock is estimated to be £7.7 billion, the report notes.

Fund the completion of new council homes

Southwark Council has urged the government to ‘take councils off the bench’ and put them at the center of housebuilding.

Local authorities want government to provide funding that they can use to buy privately-funded developments that are stalling.

Southwark Council Leader Kieron Williams said: ” “We are releasing this interim report now, from England’s largest council landlords, because we want to work with the new government from day one to deliver the more and better council homes that our communities need.

“With a growing number of council landlords on the brink, urgent action is needed to put our national council housing finances back on firm foundations.”

Housing minister Mr McMahon said: “Our councils do a wonderful job but they’ve had to deal with very significant budget pressures.

“Building 1.5 million new homes will deal with significant demand in temporary accommodation because people have a safe, secure, affordable place to live.”

The other councils involved in the paper were Birmingham, Bristol, Camden, Dudley, Greenwich, Hackney, Hull, Islington, Kirklees, Lambeth, Leeds, Leicester, Lewisham, Newcastle, Nottingham, Rotherham, Sandwell, Sheffield and Wolverhampton.