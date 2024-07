A Met Police officer posted to Southwark and Lambeth will attend court charged with sexual assault.

Detective Constable Jose Poonsawat is scheduled to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, July 12).

The charge relates to an incident that occurred while the officer was off duty on December 16, 2022.

The serving police officer is attached to the Central South Command Unit which covers Southwark and Lambeth.

He is currently on restricted duties.