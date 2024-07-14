A Southwark police officer has admitted sexual assault during an off-duty incident in December 2022.

Detective Constable Jose Poonsawat pleaded guilty at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 12.

Poonsawat had been serving Central South Command Unit which covers Southwark and Lambeth.

He was released on court bail to appear for sentencing on Friday, August 23.

The serving officer had been accused of sexually touching a woman without her consent during an off-duty incident on December 16, 2022,

He was investigated by officers from Bromley and the Met’s Domestic Abuse and Sexual Offences team.

Commander Seb Adjei-Addoh, who leads policing in Lambeth and Southwark, said: “My thoughts are with the victim who has displayed courage in reporting this sexual assault.

“Officers are quite rightly held to account for wrongdoing by the courts.

“In this case DC Poonsawat has pleaded guilty and now awaits sentencing.”

Now that criminal proceedings have concluded, the misconduct process will begin.