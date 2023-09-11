Southwark will see sections of roads reduced to 20mph speed limits – one of eight boroughs joining the scheme.

Transport for London (TfL) has announced that 65km of roads will be subject to the new speed restrictions.

The new measures are part of the Mayor’s aim to reduce road deaths to zero by 2041, and follow the ongoing introduction of 20mph limits on central London roads in March 2020.

According to TfL collision data, central London speed reductions have seen collisions fall by 25 per cent and collisions causing death by 24 per cent.

Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, said: “Every death or serious injury on our streets is devastating, bringing heartache and tragedy to all those involved.

“This data shows that while significant progress is being made, further action is needed to eliminate deaths and serious injuries from London’s streets.”

TfL said that the new speed limits will be introduced in stages throughout the rest of the year.

Other boroughs being targeted include Greenwich, Kensington and Chelsea, Lewisham, Southwark, Wandsworth, Merton, Bromley and Lambeth.