Tributes are being paid to the Bishop of Woolwich Karowei Korgu, who has died aged 65 following a long illness.

The much-loved clergyman, who oversaw Southwark, Lewisham and Royal Greenwich, passed away surrounded by family at King’s College Hospital on Friday, September 8.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said: “Bishop Karowei was a truly holy man, full of the Spirit and of grace, who simply radiated the joy of Christ.

“To be in his presence was to know a little of that joy, and so he was adored everywhere. The Church will be much poorer for his loss.”

Born in Nigeria in 1958, Bishop Karowei was a doctor before being ordained Deacon in 1995 and Priest in 1996.

He also studied Theology (BA Hons) at London Bible College and later undertook his postgraduate theological research for MA Missiology at All Nations College, Ware.

His curacy was in Finsbury Park until he was consecrated Bishop of Woolwich in 2017.

Bishop Karowei gained a reputation for outstanding mentorship, taking a keen interest in training candidates for lay and ordained ministry.

The Bishop of Southwark, The Rt Revd Christopher Chessun said: “There will be a time for proper tributes to be paid in due course – but for now I wish to convey my deepest sympathy to his wife Mosun, son Timi, twin sister Collette and the whole family.

“I express my gratitude for Bishop Karowei’s friendship and inspirational ministry – latterly as Bishop of Woolwich – where he brought much joy in his passion for the Gospel and loving encouragement to all whom he encountered.

“It was a privilege to join the family at his bedside and anoint him in his last hours, and I am grateful that the Archbishop of Canterbury came to pray with the family.”

There are numerous upcoming opportunities for people to pay their respects to Bishop Karowei.

Tonight (Saturday, September 23), at 6pm, there will be a Service of Songs in Nigerian style at Southwark Cathedral.

On Wednesday, September 27, Bishop Karowei’s body will be received into the Cathedral and there will be the opportunity for prayer and silent reflection between 6pm and 7:30pm

On Thursday, September 28, at midday, Southwark Cathedral will host Bishop Karowei’s funeral, which is be livestreamed via the Cathedral’s Youtube channel.

Bishop Karowei is survived by his wife Mosun, their adult son Timi and his twin sister Collette.