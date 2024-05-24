PM Rishi Sunak has called an election for July 4. The constituency boundaries have changed since the last election. So what are the changes and why were they made?

The Boundary Commission, which is responsible for ensuring parliamentary constituencies are fairly sized, has introduced sweeping changes for Southwark.

The borough now includes five different constituencies with five different MPs; Bermondsey & Old Southwark, Vauxhall and Camberwell Green, Peckham, Dulwich and West Norwood and Lewisham West and East Dulwich.

Why are there changes?

One of the demands made by the Chartists in 1838 was that parliamentary constituencies should contain roughly equal numbers of people.

The Boundary Commission is responsible for ensuring this remains the case – and that constituencies represent real areas with real identities rather than arbitrary portions of land.

The 2023 review was urgently needed. Boundaries were last drawn up in 2000 meaning the 2019 election was contested on boundaries almost two-decades-old.

Experts have said that the changes are likely to benefit the Conservatives by between five and ten parliamentary seats.

Conservatives will argue they are not being unfairly advantaged but were disadvantaged at the last election.

Key

—- The blue line shows the constituency boundaries during the last election

—- The green line shows the boundaries of the constituencies at the 2024 election

Bermondsey & Old Southwark

Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Despite calls for ‘Rotherhithe’ to be added to the name of Southwark’s northern constituency, Bermondsey and Old Southwark has kept its old name.

But there are significant changes – the constituency will lose the North Walworth, Newington, Old Kent Road and Faraday wards.

Local MP Neil Coyle previously said: “The boundary review carved up Walworth and ignores requests for a better name reflecting the communities in the new constituency.”

He added that the commission had been “under pressure to deliver the changes the Tories thought would help them at the next election”.

Former local Lib Dem MP Sir Simon Hughes said the loss of Newington, which he described as a ‘strong Labour ward’ made the overall constituency “winnable again” for the Lib Dems.

Vauxhall and Camberwell Green

Vauxhall and Camberwell Green

This new constituency will straddle the boroughs of Lambeth and Southwark and see Camberwell Green attached.

Vauxhall used to cover part of Clapham Common and Clapham High Street but now largely loses the area to the new Clapham and Brixton Hill constituency.

Many people say Vauxhall and Camberwell have little in common. One Twitter user wrote: “Vauxhall and Camberwell Green seems a strange grouping, surely it made far more sense to keep Camberwell Green with Peckham?”

Peckham

Peckham constituency boundaries

Camberwell and Peckham has lost Camberwell and will now be called Peckham.

It does however extend further northwards, reaching to the Elephant and Castle roundabout.

Among its new wards are North Walworth, Faraday and Old Kent Road.

It loses its namesake Peckham Rye Park – which joins Lewisham West and East Dulwich. Camberwell will now be split between three different constituencies – Vauxhall and Camberwell Green, Peckham and Dulwich and West Norwood.

Miatta Fahnbulleh, Labour’s parliamentary candidate taking over from Harriet Harman, said there were “strong ties” between Camberwell and Peckham and she would be “sorry not to have the chance to represent parts of this community”.

Dulwich and West Norwood

Dulwich and West Norwood Peckham constituency boundaries

Dulwich and West Norwood keeps its name and mostly maintains it integrity – bar the loss of East Dulwich to Lewisham West and East Dulwich.

The boundary review’s initial recommendations almost saw the constituency fragmented and split between four different constituencies.

But there was a strong outcry and, as a result, Dulwich and West Norwood will remain much the same.

A spokesperson for the Dulwich Society said: “We made written submissions and presented in person to the commission, focusing on maintaining the unity of Dulwich and our close links with northerly neighbourhoods such as Herne Hill.

“The final proposal, published recently, largely maintains the unity of Dulwich and is consistent with our counter-proposals except that East Dulwich will form part of Lewisham West and East Dulwich.”

Lewisham West and East Dulwich

Lewisham West and East Dulwich Dulwich and West Norwood Peckham constituency boundaries

Lewisham West and East Dulwich is a new creation covering four old constituencies.

It is made from parts of Camberwell and Peckham, Dulwich and West Norwood, Lewisham West and Penge and Lewisham Deptford

Most of the new constituency lies outside Southwark – apart from East Dulwich.

Green Party London Assembly candidate Clare Sheppard described the changes as “madness”: “Lewisham West and East Dulwich constituency. Madness, it’s literally part of Peckham, we sent in some notes saying it’s clearly part of Peckham but were ignored.”