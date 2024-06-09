When it comes to predicting election outcomes, people turn to all sorts of places; pollsters, political analysts, and well-informed friends down the pub. But what are the bookies saying?
Here is what two major UK betting companies are forecasting for Southwark’s five parliamentary constituencies in the 2024 General Election.
Be warned, the gambling giants sometimes get things wrong about the topsy-turvy world of UK politics. In the days leading up to the Brexit referendum, Remain was the odds-on favourite at 1 to 4, equating to a 76 per cent chance. So, take these with a pinch of salt.
Bermondsey and Old Southwark
Bet365
Labour – 1/25
Liberal Democrats – 12
Conservatives – 33
Reform – 150
Green – 200
William Hill
Labour – 1/20
Liberal Democrats – 8
Conservatives – 33
Reform – 150
Green – 250
Peckham
Bet365
Labour – 1/1000
Conservatives – 100
Liberal Democrats – 150
Reform – 200
Green – 250
William Hill
Labour – 1/500
Liberal Democrats – 50
Conservatives – 50
Reform – 200
Green – 250
Dulwich and West Norwood
Bet365
Labour – 1/500
Green – 50
Conservatives – 50
Liberal Democrats – 200
Reform – 250
William Hill
Labour – 1/500
Green – 50
Conservatives – 50
Liberal Democrats – 200
Reform – 250
Vauxhall and Camberwell Green
Bet365
Labour – 1/500
Liberal Democrats – 66
Conservatives – 66
Reform – 200
Green – 200
William Hill
Labour – 1/500
Liberal Democrats – 33
Conservatives – 66
Reform – 250
Green – 250
Lewisham West and East Dulwich
Bet365
Labour – 1/500
Conservatives – 50
Liberal Democrats – 125
Green – 200
Reform – 200
William Hill
Labour – 1/1000
Conservatives – 50
Liberal Democrats – 66
Green – 200
Reform – 200
