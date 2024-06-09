When it comes to predicting election outcomes, people turn to all sorts of places; pollsters, political analysts, and well-informed friends down the pub. But what are the bookies saying?

Here is what two major UK betting companies are forecasting for Southwark’s five parliamentary constituencies in the 2024 General Election.

Be warned, the gambling giants sometimes get things wrong about the topsy-turvy world of UK politics. In the days leading up to the Brexit referendum, Remain was the odds-on favourite at 1 to 4, equating to a 76 per cent chance. So, take these with a pinch of salt.

Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Bet365

Labour – 1/25

Liberal Democrats – 12

Conservatives – 33

Reform – 150

Green – 200

William Hill

Labour – 1/20

Liberal Democrats – 8

Conservatives – 33

Reform – 150

Green – 250

Peckham

Bet365

Labour – 1/1000

Conservatives – 100

Liberal Democrats – 150

Reform – 200

Green – 250

William Hill

Labour – 1/500

Liberal Democrats – 50

Conservatives – 50

Reform – 200

Green – 250

Dulwich and West Norwood

Bet365

Labour – 1/500

Green – 50

Conservatives – 50

Liberal Democrats – 200

Reform – 250

William Hill

Labour – 1/500

Green – 50

Conservatives – 50

Liberal Democrats – 200

Reform – 250

Vauxhall and Camberwell Green

Bet365

Labour – 1/500

Liberal Democrats – 66

Conservatives – 66

Reform – 200

Green – 200

William Hill

Labour – 1/500

Liberal Democrats – 33

Conservatives – 66

Reform – 250

Green – 250

Lewisham West and East Dulwich

Bet365

Labour – 1/500

Conservatives – 50

Liberal Democrats – 125

Green – 200

Reform – 200

William Hill

Labour – 1/1000

Conservatives – 50

Liberal Democrats – 66

Green – 200

Reform – 200