This year marks its 80th anniversary – but what is D-Day and where can you honour it this year in Southwark?

What is D-Day?

On 6 June 1944, 156,000 Allied troops landed by sea and air on five beachheads in Normandy, France.

It was the largest seaborne invasion in history.

D-Day marked the start of Allied operations which would ultimately the defeat of Nazi Germany and the end of the Second World War. A total of 4,415 Allied soldiers were killed during the battle, along with up to 9,000 German troops.

As for the name, when a military operation is being planned, its actual date and time are not always known – therefore the term ‘D-Day’ is used to mean the date on which operations would begin, whatever date that was.

This Thursday (6 June) will mark 80 years since the operation began that freed France and western Europe.

It is a significant milestone, as it is likely to be the last with surviving veterans still in attendance.

Where can I celebrate it in Southwark?

Bermondsey

Head down to the War memorial to lay a wreath.

This Saturday, the Bermondsey and North Bermondsey branches of The Royal British Legion are holding an 80th Anniversary Service of Remembrance for D-Day, at the Bermondsey & Rotherhithe War Memorial.

During the Service, there will be an opportunity to lay wreaths, flowers, and tributes on the Memorial. The Deputy Mayor of Southwark will be present to pay her respects.

All are welcome to attend.

When? Saturday 8 June, 11 am

Where? Bermondsey & Rotherhithe War Memorial, West Lane, SE16

For more information contact Gary Magold at gary.magold@hotmail.com or 07752 311082.

Southwark

The Imperial War Museum is hosting a week of activities to mark the occasion, including tours, talks, and film screenings.

From Monday 3 June – Monday 10 June there are tours of the Aerial Theatre.

In the 90-minute tour led by IWM experts, you will learn about everything that took place in the skies over Normandy in 1944 – from strategic bombing campaigns to airborne assaults, and fighter-bombers.

Click here to book your place.

On Thursday 6 June, there will be a special screening of the classic war film – The Longest Day and for the rest of the week the museum will host various talks from historians to broaden your knowledge of the pivotal day.

Look out for the special tours of HMS Belfast to discover the crucial role its crew played on D-Day; from firing some of the first shots of the naval bombardment to treating the wounded and clearing the beaches.

These tours will be happening daily until Sunday 9 June and start at £43.45 (or £18 for members).

