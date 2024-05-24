With a general election looming, candidates and activists have begun their campaigns to ensure voters swing their way.
Three different constituencies overlap with Southwark, although this will increase to five at the 2024 election due to constituency boundary changes.
The Conservatives won the 2019 election under Boris Johnson. But what were the results in Southwark’s three constituencies?
Bermondsey and Old Southwark
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Votes (%)
|Swing (%)
|Labour
|Neil Coyle
|31,723
|54.1
|+0.9
|Liberal Democrat
|Humaira Ali
|15,597
|26.6
|-4.5
|Conservative
|Andrew Baker
|9,678
|16.5
|+3.5
|Brexit Party
|Alex Matthews
|1,617
|2.8
|NEW
Camberwell and Peckham
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Votes (%)
|Swing (%)
|Labour
|Harriet Harman
|40,258
|71.3
|-6.5
|Conservative
|Peter Quentin
|6,478
|11.5
|-1.3
|Liberal Democrat
|Julia Ogiehor
|5,087
|9.0
|+3.1
|Green
|Claire Sheppard
|3,501
|6.2
|+3.4
|Brexit Party
|Claude Cass-Horne
|1,041
|1.8
|NEW
|Workers Revolutionary
|Joshua Ogunleye
|127
|0.2
|0.0
Dulwich and West Norwood
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Votes (%)
|Swing (%)
|Labour
|Helen Hayes
|36,521
|65.5
|-4.1
|Green
|Jonathan Bartley
|9,211
|16.5
|+14.0
|Conservative
|Jane Lyons
|9,160
|16.4
|-3.1
|Brexit Party
|Julia Stephenson
|571
|1.0
|NEW
|Christian Peoples Alliance
|Anthony Hodgson
|242
|0.4
|NEW
|UKIP
|John Plume
|73
|0.1
|NEW
