With a general election looming, candidates and activists have begun their campaigns to ensure voters swing their way.

Three different constituencies overlap with Southwark, although this will increase to five at the 2024 election due to constituency boundary changes.

The Conservatives won the 2019 election under Boris Johnson. But what were the results in Southwark’s three constituencies?

Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Party Candidate Votes Votes (%) Swing (%) Labour Neil Coyle 31,723 54.1 +0.9 Liberal Democrat Humaira Ali 15,597 26.6 -4.5 Conservative Andrew Baker 9,678 16.5 +3.5 Brexit Party Alex Matthews 1,617 2.8 NEW

Camberwell and Peckham

Party Candidate Votes Votes (%) Swing (%) Labour Harriet Harman 40,258 71.3 -6.5 Conservative Peter Quentin 6,478 11.5 -1.3 Liberal Democrat Julia Ogiehor 5,087 9.0 +3.1 Green Claire Sheppard 3,501 6.2 +3.4 Brexit Party Claude Cass-Horne 1,041 1.8 NEW Workers Revolutionary Joshua Ogunleye 127 0.2 0.0

Dulwich and West Norwood

Party Candidate Votes Votes (%) Swing (%) Labour Helen Hayes 36,521 65.5 -4.1 Green Jonathan Bartley 9,211 16.5 +14.0 Conservative Jane Lyons 9,160 16.4 -3.1 Brexit Party Julia Stephenson 571 1.0 NEW Christian Peoples Alliance Anthony Hodgson 242 0.4 NEW UKIP John Plume 73 0.1 NEW