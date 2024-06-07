A 99-year-old woman has returned to the Walworth primary school she attended as a child in the 1920s.

Olive Bailey, who now lives in Kent, was a student at English Martyrs RC Primary School, back when it was known as Flint Street School.

Accompanied by her daughter Su and other family members, she spent the afternoon touring the school, on Monday, May 20.

Students and teachers got to meet Olive, who shared memories of school life, uniform and the local area, during an assembly.

Pupils and staff then presented her with cards and flowers before singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Olive.

A school spokesperson said: “We all look forward to seeing her again next year for an even bigger welcome on her 100th birthday!”