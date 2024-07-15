A residential block caught fire in Walworth with firefighters saving a woman on Saturday (July 13).

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued the woman via an internal staircase using a fire escape hood.

A man left the Beaconsfield Road property before the Brigade arrived. Both people were left in the care of the London Ambulance Service.

Around 25 firefighters responded at 8.07pm and had extinguished the blaze by 8.58pm.

The fire is being treated as accidental and is believed to have involved a tumble dryer.

The blaze occurred at a split-level maisonette on the ground and first floors of a five-storey residential block.

Part of the maisonette’s balcony was damaged by fire.

The Brigade’s Control Officers took five calls to the fire and gave fire survival guidance to those inside the building on how to stay safe before firefighters arrived.

Crews from Old Kent Road, Peckham, New Cross and Lambeth fire stations attended the scene.