A fire has damaged a residential block in Walworth with firefighters warning about the dangers of candles.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called the blaze on Massinger Street at 1.58pm on Wednesday, April 17.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters had brought it under control by 2.43pm.

LFB said the fire, which destroyed half of a ground-floor flat, was likely accidental and caused by an unattended candle.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles are one of the most common causes of fire. It’s really important that you never leave a candle unattended and keep them away from anything else that can easily catch alight.

“Consider using battery-powered, flameless LED candles instead, which are safe even if you fall asleep. Whilst they may cost more upfront than traditional candles, they will last considerably longer, giving you better value for money.”