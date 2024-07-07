A former Southwark councillor has been elected as a Norfolk constituency’s first Labour MP in fifteen years.

Alice Macdonald, formerly a Newington ward councillor, took Norwich North from the Conservatives in a landslide victory.

She secured 20,794 votes, a majority of more than 10,000, in the seat formerly held by Tory MP Chloe Smith.

According to Eastern Daily Press, Ms Macdonald said: “I feel very privileged to have been elected but that comes with a huge responsibility – there are big challenges across this area.

“I want to get stuck in and help people to make things better.”

Ms Macdonald is the daughter of a former leader of West Norfolk Council.

She worked as an advisor to Harriet Harman during her time as shadow international development secretary in the early 2010s.

Current Southwark Labour councillor Evelyn Akoto finished second in the race for the safe Conservative seat of South West Wiltshire.

Her 12,374 votes were not enough to beat Conservative MP Andrew Murrison’s 15,617.