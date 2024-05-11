The House of Commons has joined the search for Southwark’s four unsung WWII veterans.

Local MP Neil Coyle has urged colleagues to commemorate the Photographic Reconnaissance Units (PRU) whose behind-Nazi-lines operations helped secure Allied victory.

The Bermondsey and Old Southwark MP is now working with Southwark News to trace four forgotten servicemen from the borough.

Frederick Legon, William Fisher, Frederick James and Lesley Baker all flew with the brave units from September 1939.

Speaking on Thursday, May 9, Mr Coyle told the Commons: “The RAF’s Photographic Reconnaissance Units has never been recognised for its contribution to allied success.”

He urged colleagues to debate “the ongoing need for formal recognition of the PRU and its courageous crews”.

Penny Mordaunt MP thanked Mr Coyle “on behalf of the whole house” saying the campaign was “very important”.

The Leader of the House promised to “use all communication channels” to find out more about the Southwark servicemen.

PRU crews flew in unarmored Spitfires and Mosquitos, capturing more than 26 million images of enemy operations.

Despite suffering a horrendous casualty rate of almost 50 per cent, their heroics are barely on the British public’s radar.

Military enthusiasts from The Spitfire AA810 Project are leading a campaign, backed by Southwark News and roughly 150 MPs, to put their achievements on the map.

Campaigners want to see a physical memorial erected in central London by 2025.

But before the monument can go up, campaigners want to learn more about four Southwark veterans who served with the daring companies.

The boys from Bermondsey, Walworth and Blackfriars braved the Luftwaffe 85 years ago but little is known about them.

Amateur historians believe at least two died during the war. They hope Southwark residents will step forward to fill in the gaps.

Once more is known about their lives, visitors will be able to scan the memorial with their phones to discover their incredible stories.

The PRU stripped their planes so to increase their flying ranges from 575 to nearly 2,000 miles.

But this left the aircraft incredibly vulnerable to enemy fire meaning of the 1,287 men who flew, there were 500 casualties including 378 killed.

One plane – the Spitfire AA810 – was famously flown by Pilot Flt Lt Alastair “Sandy” Gunn who was part of the iconic ‘Great Escape’.

The same campaigners behind the memorial are now rebuilding the plane after it was discovered in a Norwegian peat bog so it can fly again – possibly this year.