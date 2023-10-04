A man living on the Old Kent Road has been arrested after his dog – reportedly an XL bully – allegedly bit a toddler.

Thomas Ackah, 29, was charged with being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog on Tuesday, October 3.

It comes less than two weeks after a man in his 40s was reportedly attacked by an XL Bully in Pasley Park, Walworth.

Addressing a spate of highly-publicised violent incidents involving XL Bullies, the prime minister has announced plans to ban the controversial breed.

Police were alerted to the latest incident at 10.10am on Monday, October 2. Officers had received reports that a twenty-month-old child had been bitten by a dog in Catherine Grove, Greenwich.

Paramedics rushed the boy to hospital where his injuries were assessed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

The dog will now undergo tests to determine whether it is an XL Bully. Mr Ackah appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 3.

Less than two weeks ago, on Friday, September 22, a man was attacked by a dog in Pasley Park, also believed to be an XL Bully. There is no indication the two incidents are linked.

The Met Police said the victim, in his 40s, was hospitalised after being bitten on the arm.

Police said the owner left with the grey-coloured dog before police arrived. The Met has appealed to the public for help identifying the dog and its owner.

The attack has prompted volunteer group Friends of Pasley Park to reassure locals that the park remains “a place of peace”.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We want the park to be a place of peace, that everyone can enjoy. Our concern and sympathy go to the victim of this terrible attack who is now home again after being kept in hospital whilst they dealt with his serious injuries. Our thanks go to all those who went to his rescue.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has described XL Bullies as a “danger to our communities” and is ordering police and experts to define the breed ahead of a ban.

The breed could enter the UK’s dangerous dogs list by the end of the year, joining the pit bull terrier, Japanese tosa, dogo Argentino and the fila Brasileiro.

Developed in the 1990s, XL Bullies are believed to have been bred from numerous breeds, including the American pit bull terrier.