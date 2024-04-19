A market, which will offer a ‘unique shopping experience’ every month, starts in Walworth this weekend.

The Makers’ Market, starting tomorrow (Saturday 20 April) will give local businesses a platform to sell their products, showcase their services, and connect with like-minded individuals.

Visitors can look forward to a unique shopping experience each month, exploring a wide variety of offerings ranging from handcrafted treasures to diverse cuisines.

This event is part of Trampoline’s Southwark Pioneers Fund programme and is supported by Notting Hill Genesis.

A Trampoline spokesperson said: “It promises to be a hub of inspiration and a testament to the creativity of the local community, providing something special for everyone to discover and enjoy.

Entry is free.

The Maker’s Market will take place at St. Peter’s Church, Liverpool Grove 1pm-6pm.