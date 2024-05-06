Rats breeding in a bin cupboard have turned the near-derelict Aylesbury Estate into a “rat hotel”, an exasperated resident claims.

Jackie Summerford, who lives on the estate in Walworth, says “disgusting” vermin running along walkways are “all different sizes” with some “as big as kittens”.

Southwark Council says it sent pest control to investigate, but we found evidence that a trash-filled cupboard is still attracting rodents.

A rat spotted in broad daylight running around the Aylesbury Estate

Jackie, 65, said: “The rats are in that bin cupboard between the flats. It’s full up with stuff. There’s bedding in there so you can imagine they’re breeding in there. It’s been there for about a year-and-half.

“They’re all different sizes – big ones, little ones. One of them was as big as a kitten. It’s disgusting. This place is like a rat hotel.”

Jackie lives in a block set to be demolished as part of the Aylesbury Estate’s regeneration. Southwark Council signed off a £1.5bn deal to redevelop the vast 2,700-flat estate in 2014.

Jackie claims the bin cupboard hasn’t been cleared out in a year-and-a-half as is attracting rats

Thousands of families have since vacated but the handfuls remaining have sometimes complained about a chronic rat problem.

Georgie Howell, also an Aylesbury resident, who first featured in this paper, was recently interviewed on national television about her rodent nightmare.

Jackie claims she has warned a council officer about the rubbish in the bin cupboard, reportedly left by a former resident, on multiple occasions to no avail. She also says the communal bin has sometimes been left uncollected for so long that rubbish was spilling from the chute – again attracting rats.

Southwark Council has since cleared the chute away but the cupboard remains full of garbage.

Residents told us they were relying on their cats and, in some cases, peppermint oil to dispel the critters with little success.

A Southwark Council spokesperson said: “The pest control visited the communal areas of Calverton this morning (April 24) and have begun a treatment programme. They’re also looking into clearing the bin cupboards.”