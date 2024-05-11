The popular Walworth Road Post Office is set to become a chicken shop.

Plans to install extractor fans to remove the smell of sizzling poultry were submitted by real estate company Omegacrest Ltd last month.

The postmaster wants to relocate elsewhere in the area, according to a Post Office spokesperson.

The announcement is a bitter blow to locals following recent high street losses, including the looming closure of a 110-year-old Marks & Spencer.

The Walworth Society, a local community group, said: “People in Walworth are once again facing disruption to the service from our vitally important Post Office.

“It is vital that these plans are not approved and no change is allowed until a new home for our Post Office has been completely sorted out.”

Local MP Neil Coyle said the operator hopes to find smaller premises.

Reacting to the latest news, local resident Val Fenn, said: “My reaction is we don’t want it. People will go up the wall.”

Ms Fenn, who is Chair of the nearby Elmington Estate Tenants’ and Residents’ Association, campaigned following a temporary closure last year.

The local branch, which looks set to become a Popeyes restaurant, abruptly shut from February till May 2023 after the operator resigned.

Customers, who found out through a biro-written sign on the store’s windows, had to traipse as far as London Bridge for postal services.

A new operator was eventually found. Local residents said they were “over the moon” when services resumed.

Locals have pointed out that a KFC, and multiple other fast food restaurants, are in the branch’s immediate vicinity.

Ms Fenn said: “You don’t need another chicken shop. You just don’t need any more!”

The Walworth Road branch has undergone several waves of change in recent years.

Seven years ago, it lost its Crown status – meaning it is no longer managed directly by Post Office Ltd.

A franchise partner was however found in 2017, meaning the store avoided closure.

The Post Office unit is already Class E – which includes retail and restaurants – so does not constitute ‘development’, Omegacrest Ltd has said in planning documents.

The applicant is however seeking permission to install an external plant, ventilation duct and condenser units from Southwark Council.

The latest news rubs salt in the wounds of local shoppers who saw the Barclays on Walworth Road close in 2023.

Marks & Spencer has also confirmed the Walworth store will shut in June following a decline in sales.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The lease for the premises is to expire and the existing Postmaster is looking to move to alternative premises in the area. When plans are finalised we will consult on the move.”

Omegacrest Ltd was approached for comment via its agent.