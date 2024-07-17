A woman in Walworth has collected over 100 pieces of rubble from the Aylesbury Estate demolition and made art to ensure the residents’ history is not forgotten.

For the last six years, artist Harriet Mena Hill has made it her mission to tell the stories of people caught up in the regeneration of Walworth’s famous estate.

She told the News her ongoing project, Aylesbury Fragments aims to “keep shining a light” on what is happening.

iThe Aylesbury Estate regeneration, conducted by Notting Hill Genesis, began in 2015 and is due to be completed by 2036. The estate was first built by Southwark Council in the late 1970s. It’s estimated that at one point 11,000 lived there, making it one of the biggest public housing sites in Europe.

However, over the next 40 years, it fell into such disrepair that the council approved plans to demolish and rebuild it.

Today, as blocks are knocked down and people are moved out in phases, the remaining flats are plagued with issues.

Aylesbury Fragments by Harriet Mena Hill

Harriet’s focus on the estate began in 2018 when the developer brought her in to do some workshops with young people living there. “The idea was to create a space for them to tell their stories and share.

“We did it with the older residents as well and created a book of their memories.”

These days she is on-site ‘at least three times a week’, researching and taking photos for her projects.

Harriet, who has lived in the area for 35 years, said: “I found some of the concrete waste from the demolition of the buildings that young people I worked with lived in. Then I just started collecting the fragments and painting on them.”

There are now over 100 pieces of rubble with detailed paintings of the blocks that are left, including Wendover which now stands almost derelict awaiting a bulldozer.

The youth centre on the estate.

“These paintings are a testament to the resilience of a community living through something extraordinary.”

Marking a time in modern history, the Museum of London reportedly bought one a few years ago to add to an exhibition.

Although she comes at it from an artistic point of view, Harriet did comment that the situation the residents had been left in was ‘unacceptable.’

“In a sense, there has been a lot of support to residents along the way – but they are living in absolutely horrific circumstances.”

Whilst down at the estate Harriet said she had been told ‘several times’ by the Safer Neighbourhoods Team not to go there alone.

“They said it’s unsafe,” she continued, “yet young people are living there. If it’s not safe for me, it’s not safe for them.”

Next month she will be presenting her project down in Somerset at Wells Cathedral. Fourteen of the fragments will be presented in the style of ‘The Stations of the Cross’ to depict the housing crisis.

In addition to her many projects, a group of older residents who had been moved into Lebanon Street requested her help in making an archive so their legacy isn’t forgotten. Many of them had come onto the estate as children.

She is about to begin recording an audio of their individual experiences. “The idea is to keep shining a light on it,” she said.

The exhibition will be visible to the public from August 3 – August 30 at Wells Cathedral, Cathedral Grn, Wells, BA5 2UE.

The full collection can also be viewed online at http://www.harrietmenahill.com.