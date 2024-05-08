Police are investigating after someone caused a six-foot poster stand to crush a person’s ankle at Waterloo underground station.

British Transport Police believe an individual, pictured, may have information that could help their investigation.

The incident took place at around 7.40pm on Tuesday, February 13.

A person was seen shouting on a Jubilee line train before getting off at Waterloo and heading for the escalators.

On reaching the escalator, the person pulled down a six-foot poster stand.

It fell on a victim’s ankle who required surgery and spent several days in hospital.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers investigating an assault on the escalators at Waterloo underground station are today releasing this image in connection.

“Upon reaching the escalator, the person pulled down a six-foot poster stand causing it to fall onto the victim and land on their ankle. The victim needed an operation and spent several days in hospital as a result.

“Officers believe the woman in the image may have information that could help with their investigation.”

Anyone who recognises the woman in the image is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 515 of 13 February 2024. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.