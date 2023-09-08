Firefighters have warned the public to be careful using hair straighteners, dryers and tongs after a flat fire in Waterloo.

The London Fire Brigade was called to the blaze on Chicheley Street to find a mattress on fire at 8.31pm on Thursday, September 7.

There were no reports of any injuries.

It is believed the fire was caused by hair straighteners being left on bedding.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Remember that hairdryers, hair tongs, and straighteners can get extremely hot, so it’s very important to remember to switch them off and leave them to cool on a heatproof surface.

“Firefighters recommend that you have a look at our online Home Fire Safety Checker to make sure there are no hidden hazards in your home.

“The online tool will ask you a series of questions that will help us work out the level of risk in your home, or the home of someone you care for. It only takes a few minutes to get tailored advice to keep yourself and loved ones safe from fire.”

The fire was under control by 9.12pm. Four fire engines and 25 firefighters from Soho, Dowgate and Euston fire stations attended the scene.