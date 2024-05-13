For One Day Only

We Write | We Direct | We Act is a collective of theatre creatives collaborating together on their first showcase where four short plays will be performed at London’s Network Theatre.

New & Selected: Melanie Palomar reads from her “New and Selected Poems”, published with a Near Genius Grant of the Macbeth Foundation. The poems are, unfortunately, like her life, which unravels as she reads them.

Big Tree: Non-nature lover Luna goes for a hike on her fiftieth birthday, but what she discovers while lost is so much bigger than the Big Tree she encounters on her journey.

Oyster Catchers: At her dad’s funeral, Liz looks back to their final days together and the last lesson he taught her…. A lesson in dying.

Valhalla: Michelle and Jess are recent graduates working at The Viking Experience. When someone dies on the ride, they are left debating the questions of life.

Network Theatre, 246A Lower Road, Waterloo, London SE1 8SJ,

When: Sat 18th May, 2:30pm & 7pm

Ticketing: To make this show more accessible for people in all walks of life, we are offering the ‘Pay what you can’ model

Running time: Approx. 2hrs 15mins (incl. Interval)

Lower Road is a service road under Waterloo Station so you will need to ask for Network Theatre at the security gate (bring your e-ticket confirmation for access) and pass the loading bays before you find us on the left. Download our illustrated directions for more information.

Booking: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/pinkrevisionproductions/e-lbvzvy