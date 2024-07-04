The headteacher of the Evelina Hospital School, which allows young patients to get an education, was awarded an MBE.

Anne Hamilton, who lives between Lambeth and Croydon, has been head of the school for eleven years – having to weather sometimes difficult storms, including when a child is very ill and dies.

The 57-year-old told the News: “We work in a children’s hospital and the experience of a loss of a child can be, unexpected and shocking or expected and managed.”

She said because of the nature of the job, staff are expected to be highly resilient and this is explained to them as early as the interview.

“My team’s well-being is a priority for the school,” she said, explaining they are offered things like yoga, and meditation and she takes care to always check in on them.

“It’s important to model good work-life balance and each staff member is encouraged to do more and speak about theirs.”

Before working at Evelina, she worked for the Home Tuition Service and at Wandsworth Hospital for 17 years. She was recently awarded an MBE for 30 years of unwavering service to education.

On hearing the news, Ms Hamilton said she was ‘elated.’

She explained: “It is real-time recognition for my career of achievements and values as an educator.”

Asked the best part of her role now, she said: “Being able to lead through my values, always making sure every child matters every day.”

The biggest challenge, she explained, was working in a hospital school where the medical needs of the children always have to be considered.

Ms Hamilton is known for taking a personalised approach to teaching. “When you are educating you want to focus on the whole child and find time for subjects that broaden the mind.”

A few years ago the council asked her to support a ‘talented’ young boy with medical needs who was being home-schooled.

“I visited the family and put in a comprehensive program of GCSE support from the school. This involved a timetable of remote working, as well as ensuring they had access to appropriate resources, such as broadband and a laptop.”

She said as it was during COVID-19, teacher assessments were being used. So with their help, he was able to get his GCSEs, including one in French after getting the support of a French teacher. He then moved to a sixth form in a Southwark school and then onto university.

“Without [our] intervention, his studies would have been put on hold.”

Growing up in Lambeth she said her mum was a ‘great influence on me’, commenting: “I was given the freedom and space to grow and become a rounded person. I was inspired by the love of learning and curiosity.”

It was this that encouraged her to pursue a career in education, so she could create a place where children could be inspired like she was.

Her own son, a secondary teacher, has carried on the family tradition, ‘something I am so very proud of,’ she said.