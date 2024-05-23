Police are ‘very concerned’ about a missing fifteen-year-old boy amid an appeal for information.

Fabien, who has been missing since May 8, was last spotted near Waterloo station on Monday, May 20.

He has links to Southwark, Lambeth, Chelsea, Hammersmith, Fulham and Camden.

In a post to X, the Met Police wrote: “Have you seen 15 year old Fabien? He has been missing since 8 May, but last seen around #Waterloo station on 20 May. Links to #Chelsea #Hammersmith #Fulham #Lambeth #Southwark #Camden.”

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting reference 01/318747/24.