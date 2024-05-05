Andrew Scott, who stars in shows like Netflix’s Ripley, Sherlock Holmes and Fleabag, supported The Old Vic theatre when he helped bury a time capsule in its grounds this week.

The Old Vic featured in Scott’s earlier career when he performed in a remake of Noel Coward’s classic comedy – Present Laughter in 2019.

He returned on Wednesday (1 May) for the ‘momentous’ burial of the time capsule.

Items inside included a piece of lighting equipment signed by Dame Judi Dench, part of the auditorium’s red velvet seats and famous chandelier, signed show programmes and show props, amongst other things representing The Old Vic’s past and present.

It is unknown when or if it will ever be opened.

The star was joined by multiple Olivier Award winner and Old Vic Trustee Sheila Atim as it was placed in the foundations of the new Backstage building, currently under construction.

It is due to be completed by autumn 2025 and will include a cafe-workspace, studio theatre, Clore Learning Centre, Writers’ Room and Script Library.

The Old Vic’s 205-year-old building is expanding its footprint for the first time in its history, creating a new six-storey building for creativity, education and community.

Laura Stevenson, Executive Director of The Old Vic, said: “We don’t know when – or even if – this time capsule will be opened, but by burying it today, we preserve it as a piece of our history whilst looking ahead to a future where anyone can experience, make and benefit from theatre.”

Sheila Atim said: “The Old Vic is a special building and very dear to my heart. Having performed here and supported as a Trustee, I am proud of both the onstage work and the theatre’s commitment to sharing joy and enrichment through the arts.

“Their work through free-to-access education and community programmes and emerging talent support reaches 5,000 people a year. The Backstage building offers the chance to house and nurture this work, cementing The Old Vic’s ability to invigorate and inspire – offering theatre for all long into the future.”

Scott recently got rave reviews for his character in Ripley, a psychological thriller based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 crime novel The Talented Mr. Ripley, which premiered on Netflix last month.