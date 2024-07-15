Transport for London (TfL) acknowledges southeast London is ‘neglected’ in terms of transport links in a new Waterloo station broadcast that cost £28k.

From today (15 July) commuters passing through Waterloo Underground Station will hear ‘Radio Underground‘ through the station speakers – a new sound artwork commissioned by TfL.

The 10-minute piece, in the style of a radio broadcast, was put together by London-based artist Joe Namy. Designed to entertain and inspire, it involves creatives from different community spaces in the city in a blend of spoken word and music.

One part near the end features someone talking about how the poor transport links in southeast London has influenced the music scene.

They say: “Southeast London has been neglected in terms of transport links… that has bred a music scene which is deeply rooted in the cultures and communities that have existed in southeast London… and very deeply rooted in the politics of that area, like twinned with it – in a way.”

TfL said it would continue with its commitment to improving the network. They added that improvements to the ‘extensive bus network’ were being made and frequency increases to routes 50 (towards Stockwell) and 225 (towards Canada Water) would be introduced this summer.

Namy collaborated with three organisations for the piece: Colour Factory, a live music venue and nightclub in Hackney; PalMusic UK, a music education charity supporting young Palestinian Musicians and celebrating Palestinian music; and Sister Midnight, a cooperative community radio station in Lewisham. They are all currently being supported by the Mayor of London’s Culture and Community Spaces at Risk programme.

Spoken word and segments of speech from each organisation are layered with original music from flautist Wissam Boustany (PalMusic), oud player Saied Silbak (PalMusic), flautist Ruth Montgomery (Audiovisability), and theremin by Lenny Watson (Sister Midnight).

The artwork cost £28,185, with a large chunk of money coming from Arts Council England who contributed £15k towards this commission.

Joe Namy was paid £4,600 for his work.

He commented: “This project was a dream, a deep dive into the fascinating history of the sound of the Underground, at times offering moments of peace, at other times transforming the travelator into a catwalk, and other times making space for the brilliant organisations that contributed to the project. We were able to bring in so many different voices to resonate with the unique architecture of the station.”

Along with being one of the busiest stations, Waterloo was reportedly chosen for the artwork because of its moving walkway connecting the Northern and Jubilee lines.

The work can be heard from Monday 15 to Sunday 28 July and can be accessed through a QR code on a poster campaign across Underground stations until September. It is part of TfL’s Art on the Underground programme, which gives artists the chance to have their work seen and heard by millions of people on their commute.

Click here to hear Radio Underground.