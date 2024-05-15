This Play about Addiction is Addictive

Duncan Macmillan’s People, Places & Things opens in the middle of a disastrous production of The Seagull that quickly turns into a claustrophobic version of Hell for actress Emma, surrounded by crazed ravers, booming baselines, strobed lighting and an audience on both sides. She phones for help while dropping a C-Bomb. It doesn’t come, writes Michael Holland.

Emma is next found in rehab, hallucinating and surrounded by lots of Emmas all in Hell. She comes to realise she needs help but will not work with the system, refuses to do as she is asked, telling the doctor (Sinead Cusack), ‘I shouldn’t have to choose between abstinence or dying’. Emma seeks out a middle ground but gets lost in it.

Her tale is told through therapy sessions where Emma is urged to contribute, but even though she appears to be saying what they want to hear you are never sure if her input is true, so her fellow patients never get to see who she really is. Nor do we. Fellow patient Mark (Malachi Kirby), though, sees through her lies. He has told them himself. Gradually, we get a picture of Emma’s life, the trauma and lack of love.

Eventually we find that Emma is better role-playing as other people than being herself while still arguing that she is not the problem, ‘it’s the world that is f*cked’.

Denise Gough as Emma © Marc Brenner

When the group began listing all their ‘triggers’ I recognised many of them myself, as, I’m sure, did others there. I could relate to Emma(Denise Gough). She was quick to tell other patients that ‘drugs and alcohol have never let me down – They make my world perfect.’ Her ethos was that ‘there is no god, no spirituality, the world’s chaos so let’s go!’ But Emma’s lack of faith held her back from talking to a ‘higher power’ in the AA Fellowship and eventually she relapses.

Act 2 sees Emma’s return to the clinic, now looking far worse – rock-bottom worse – but looking ready to find her way to recovery by participating in the group sessions.

She spoke about the acting world where she found herself being called in to audition for ‘mother of 5’ instead of ‘young sexy girl’ – a change that took its toll on her – A reality that she struggled to accept. But still she craved that few minute of limelight in acting jobs that paid less than what she got for temping work.

During the ‘Saying Sorry’ step of the 12 Emma tried to make amends with her parents for the years of angst and pain she caused, but they were not interested. She is devastated. As are we, the audience.

People, Places & Things can be a hard watch if you are close to someone in recovery, or needing to be in recovery, but there is plenty of that dark humour that comes with addiction and being in dark situations.

Denise Gough brings back the role she first played in 2015 without losing any of that initial drive. She takes you to uncomfortable places and makes you believe many things about her life, some of which come back to catch to haunt you.

A great set (Bunny Christie), great direction(Jeremy Herrin) and a cast that create the deliciously attractive madness of addiction.

You’ll want to go and see it again and again and again.

Trafalgar Theatre, 14, Whitehall, SW1A 2DY until 10th August. Mon – Sat 7.30pm; Wed & Sat matinees 2.30pm. Admission: £20 – £150.

Booking: https://trafalgartheatre.com/