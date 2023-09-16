This week we reported on the 130-year-old boxing club that was saved by one of the biggest names in the sport.

Matchroom, run by British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, stepped in to rescue Lynn Athletic Boxing Club – which first opened in 1892 at Manor Place Baths, then moved to Burgess Park in the ’70s.

The club had been forced to shut in July, after being told some of the building wasn’t safe and being volunteer-led they couldn’t afford to fix it. This left hundreds of young people without their gym to go to.

Boxing clubs do a lot for young people – as Eddie Hearn put it: “It teaches them everything that’s lacking – discipline, respect, manners, physical and mental fitness.”

The £10,000 donation was welcomed by the people who run it with open arms – but it does bring up questions of how Britain’s oldest amateur boxing club could get into that situation.

After speaking to Keith Walters, chairman of the Lynn, it was clear that this club wasn’t the only one running into financial trouble. In fact, all across the country there are gyms, run by coaches and parents for no money facing these issues.

Professional boxing is a billion-pound industry – but without these clubs, it wouldn’t exist in the first place. With Matchroom promising to help other gyms across the UK, it’s positive to see people haven’t forgotten where they came from.

Isn’t there also a strong argument that the government should view these amateur clubs as vital assets for young people, and ensure they survive – rather than them having to rely on the generosity of a private individual?