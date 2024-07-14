Director Laura Flanagan tells us her highlights

“The destination really is the star of the show,” says Laura Flanagan, director of Greenwich Peninsula, which is hosting a series of summer events starting from 18 July.

From then until September, you will find a whole host of varied events happening at the Peninsula where you can discover music, film and flavour.

“Peninsula Summer really showcases the best of Greenwich Peninsula as a place to discover art, culture and new experiences. And when I say there’s something for everyone, I really do mean it,” says Laura, who oversees all marketing for Greenwich Peninsula, including the annual programme of events.

Wild Swing Mini Golf for just £2

She explains that the summer starts with Wild Swing Mini Golf – “a stunning 9-hole golf course designed by Graphic Rewilding”. It is created in their signature maximalist floral style and draws inspiration from the wildflowers originally found in the historic Greenwich Peninsula marshlands.

Laura says it is “utterly Instagrammable and fun for all ages”. It is open from 18 July for £2 (+booking fee) per person.

Rhythm and Taste for FREE

A new event to highlight for this year is the jazz and food festival, Rhythm and Taste. “This will take over Design District with a brilliant line-up of ‘beats and eats’ – vinyl crate digging, wine-tasting, a New Orleans-inspired menu at Bureau restaurant, a listening lounge, in-conversations and a street art exhibition,” explains Laura.

It’s free to attend, but some events on the line-up, such as the wine tasting, will require a pre-booked ticket.

Free music festival

You will also see the return of Turning Tides Music Festival on Saturday 10 August, “one of London’s best free festivals showcasing the best in global music”.

Laura says: “We’re excited to have Girl Ray headlining this year, along with Flamingods, Das Brass and Ibibio Sound Machine, to name a few, so everyone should definitely make sure to have their dancing shoes on.”

When approaching the organisation of Peninsula Summer, Laura says “community was vital to us”.

She explains: “We always look to make our events programme accessible to as many people as possible. This means hosting free or low-cost events and activities for all ages while not compromising on quality.

“We like to explore ways we can let our unique Peninsula location shine, whether that’s inviting artists to reimagine the riverside walkways or get inspired by the local heritage, celebrating the Design District’s stunning architecture, or working with organisations like Greenwich + Docklands International Festival to turn our neighbourhood into their stage for world-class performances.”

And building on that community feeling is also important. From day one on the Peninsula, Laura says they have been invested in art and culture as they see the value of it for the community here – locally, across the borough and also wider London.

Laura adds: “Peninsula Summer and our year-round events programme helps to create an exciting buzz for the place, so whether you live directly on the Peninsula or in the surrounding areas, there is something for everyone.

“Knowing that there’s a fun music festival or cutting-edge art installations right on your doorstep means you never need to travel far to discover something new.

“The fact that most of our events are free means that truly everyone can get involved and experience world-class creativity and arts in their own way and that’s not something we always see readily available across London.”

Laura says the growing community on the Peninsula has helped to make it what it is today – “a culturally rich and vibrant destination where people want to come to live, work and visit”.

And what other events are on the Peninsula Summer schedule for September?

There will be the first-ever Picturehouse Outdoor Cinema coming to Central Park and the Greenwich + Docklands International Festival will delight with artistic acrobatic performances across Peninsula Square, Design District and Central Park.

Plus, Kitty Joseph will be dressing Greenwich Peninsula’s riverside walkway and Tide Square in joyful technicolour fabrics and reflective surfaces, making it her largest design to date.

Fill up your diary with Peninsula Summer events and experience the magic of a London summer, right on your doorstep.

www.greenwichpeninsula.co.uk/whats-on/peninsula-summer

Images by Kris Humphreys Photography