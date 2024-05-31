Dozens of hot air balloons are expected to fly across London’s skyline this July for the first time in five years.

The Lord Mayor’s Hot Air Balloon Regatta, an event that raises thousands for charity every year, has been cancelled since 2019.

This year, organisers have set aside 7 July, 21 July and 28 July as potential dates for the lift-off of up to 50 balloons.

It will go ahead on the first date the weather permits.

The regatta aims to generate awareness about the Lord Mayor’s Appeal and has raised more than £250,000 since 2015.

Money raised through the Lord Mayor’s Appeal supports three charities National Numeracy, MQ Mental Health Research and Homewards.

In 2019, 46 hot air balloons launched from Battersea Park at 5:30 am and floated through the skies across central London.

It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, whilst poor weather halted the event in 2022 and 2023.

Organisers say the balloons they will aim to ensure the balloons pass by iconic landmarks such as Tower Bridge, Buckingham Palace, the London Eye, the Houses of Parliament, and the Tower of London.

Michael Mainelli, the 695th Lord Mayor of the City of London, will lead the event.