The master of Southwark’s most prestigious private school has been named Independent Headteacher of the Year.

Dr Joe Spence, a former Eton College history teacher, received the coveted award at the Tes School Awards 2024 on Friday, June 21.

The Tes awards, now in their sixteenth year, are dubbed the ‘Oscars of education’ and judged by a panel including long-serving headteachers and educational organisation bosses.

A judge praised Dr Spence for his “amazing social mission” including widening “access” and building “meaningful and effective partnerships”.

Dr Spence became Master of the £55,000-a-year independent school in 2009 having previously taught history and politics at Eton College.

He was also Headteacher at Oakham School, a boarding school in the East Midlands, from 2002.

Dr Spence is a trustee of the Mark Evison Foundation, Art History Link Up and the Dulwich Picture Gallery.

The educator is also a playwright and the librettist for The Opera Story’s The Yellow Wallpaper, composed by Dani Howard, which opened at the Copenhagen Opera Festival before a UK premiere at Sadler’s Wells.

Dr Joe Spence said, “The irony of the Independent Headteacher of the Year award is that it is a tribute to everyone in the Dulwich School community, rather than a personal award. Thank you.”

Judge Julie Robinson said, “Dr Joe Spence has demonstrated an amazing social mission in his time at Dulwich College. He has widened access, built meaningful and effective partnerships locally, and he’s been really active in inclusion, having achieved a huge amount in a long tenure.”