One of this year’s Love Island contestants used to play for Dulwich Hamlet FC and was born in Greenwich.

The hit reality show, now in its eleventh series, returned to screens last night (Monday 3 June) on ITV2. It sees a group of singles compete in couples to win a £50,000 prize fund.

Ronnie Vint is on the original lineup of contestants to grace the show, introducing himself as being from southeast London.

The 27-year-old, who hails from Greenwich, appeared to catch the eyes of more than one girl – suggesting he may be one to watch.

After it seems he has spent most of his life so far dedicated to playing football, Vint is now looking for the woman of his dreams.

From 2020-2022 he was on loan for three seasons as a defender for Dulwich Hamlet FC. He also played for Dartford for the first ten years of his football career.

Last year he transferred to Lewes FC as a centre-back, but Vint has now hung up his boots for sliders as he is set to spend the summer in a Mallorcan villa.

And it turns out he’s close to a well-known reality star who has been on the show before.

Heatworld revealed he was the best man at ex-Love Islander Olivia Atwood’s wedding when she tied the knot with Sunderland player Bradley Dack, who is also originally from Greenwich and is ‘best friends’ with Vint.

Catch new episodes of Love Island on ITVX or every night (except Saturdays) at 9pm on ITV2.